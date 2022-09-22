Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Oct. 3. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Oct. 5: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and pudding.
Oct. 6: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and gelatin.
Oct. 7: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun and fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Oct. 5: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 6: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.; rag dolls with Fran, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 7: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; last day to sign up for trip to Applefest in Franklin on Oct. 7.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; National Book Month: book extravaganza book exchange.
Oct. 5: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; National Book Month: book extravaganza book exchange.
Oct. 6: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; celebrating popcorn poppin’ month with fresh popcorn available, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn topic: hospice 101, noon; National Book Month: book extravaganza book exchange.
Oct. 7: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; trip to Applefest, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; National Book Month: book extravaganza book exchange.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 5: Pinochle party.
Oct. 6: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 7: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
Oct. 7: Gina with Juniper Village presenting on senior living options, 10:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; flu shots (bring insurance card and photo ID), 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; social dance lessons, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 5: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 7: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
