Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Oct. 24. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Oct. 26: Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Oct. 27: Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh seasonal fruit and cookie.
Oct. 28: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and pudding.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Oct. 26: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 27: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10 a.m.; sub sale fundraiser.
Oct. 28: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 26: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Oct. 27: Council meeting, 10:30 a.m.; no regular center activities except for euchre party.
Oct. 28: Octoberfest Craft and Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 26: Bingo.
Oct. 27: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 28: Coffee and doughnuts.
Canadohta Lake
Oct. 28: Halloween party; Maggie with ProMedica will call bingo.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; social dance lessons, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 26: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; AARP four-hour refresher safe driving course, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Oct. 27: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 28: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; Halloween dance with DJ Brian Silvis, 7 p.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.