Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Oct. 17. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, broccoli, white bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribette, hashbrown cubes, green beans and sandwich bun.
Oct. 19: Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Oct. 20: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll and cake.
Oct. 21: Salmon croquette, parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; card and game day, 10 a.m.
Oct. 19: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 20: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.
Oct. 21: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Monday morning muffins with the manager, center closes at 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; nail painting with Barb, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Oct. 20: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; deadline to sign up for Halloween party, 10 a.m.; lunch ‘n' learn on fall preparation in nature, noon; Affordable Care hearing aid checks by appointment only.
Oct. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; sign language class, 12:30 p.m.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors; bingo.
Tuesday: Cookies and milk.
Oct. 19: Pinochle party.
Oct. 20: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 21: Birthday luncheon; free massages; free blood pressures; senior council.
Canadohta Lake
Oct. 21: Internal auction, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; outdoor club: bike ride with Ashley at Ernst Trail, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; social dance lessons, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Maggie from ProMedica hosts autumn-themed bingo, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Oct. 20: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Oct. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
