Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Oct. 10. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick and mixed fruit.
Oct. 12: Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Oct. 13: Lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, tossed salad, Italian bread, fresh fruit.
Oct. 14: Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Oct. 12: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 13: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10 a.m.
Oct. 14: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 12: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; old farmer’s day — join us for fun and games as we honor farmers.
Oct. 13: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunchtime guitar with Gary D, noon.
Oct. 14: All about me day (appointments required). No regular center activities except for euchre party.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 12: Bingo.
Oct. 13: Affordable Care hearing aids; Healthy Steps in Motion.
Oct. 14: Breakfast; Civil War coffee klatch
Canadohta Lake
Oct. 14: Pictionary.
Meadville
Monday: Rummage sale drop off, 9 a.m. to noon.
Tuesday: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: Rummage sale $1 bag day, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
