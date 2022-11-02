Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Nov. 7. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, fresh fruit.
Nov. 9: Stadium hot dog, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
Nov. 10: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, birthday cake.
Nov. 11: Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Nov. 9: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 10: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 11: Through A Veteran’s Eye ceremony at Active Aging Inc., 8 a.m.; Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Thanksgiving reservations due; tired of turkey Tuesday sub sale begins.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; Election Day, bring your "I Voted" sticker with you to the center and get a free cup of coffee/tea/hot chocolate and a sweet treat.
Nov. 9: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; council meeting, 10:30 a.m.; Conneaut Lake Historical Museum tour, 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 10: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: Pymatuning torpedoes, presented by Jared McGary, 12:15 p.m.
Nov. 11: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Nov. 9: Bingo.
Nov. 10: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Nov. 11: Breakfast and Civil War chat.
Canadohta Lake
Nov. 11: Internal auction.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 17 reservations are due, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Nov. 9: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Nov. 10: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Hoss’s Community Night fundraiser.
Nov. 11: Veterans Day ceremony, 8 a.m.; exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
