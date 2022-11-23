Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Nov. 28. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick, mixed fruit.
Nov. 30: Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie.
Dec. 1: Cheese lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, fresh fruit.
Dec. 2: Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Nov. 30: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 1: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.
Dec. 2: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; tired of turkey Tuesday sub order pickup.
Nov. 30: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Dec. 1: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 2: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Nov. 30: Pinochle party.
Dec. 1: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Dec. 2: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
Dec. 2: Game day.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; reservations and payment due for dinner and show on Dec. 9.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Nov. 30: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Dec. 1: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Dec. 2: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state /or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakel Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
