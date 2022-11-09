Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Nov. 14. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Tuesday: Chili, cheddar cheese, tossed salad, cornbread, applesauce.
Nov. 16: Swedish meatballs with gravy, noodles with gravy, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Nov. 17: Roast turkey with gravy, buttery whipped potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner roll, stuffing, pie.
Nov. 18: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Nov. 16: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 17: SAIL exercise class at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.; Thanksgiving dinner.
Nov. 18: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Nov. 16: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Nov. 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Thanksgiving dinner and party.
Nov. 18: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; sign language, 12:30 p.m.; tired of turkey Tuesday sub orders due.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Annual charity auction.
Nov. 16: Pinochle party.
Nov. 17: Thanksgiving luncheon; Kraynak’s trip.
Nov. 18: Birthday luncheon; massages; blood pressure screening; senior council.
Canadohta Lake
Nov. 18: Thanksgiving celebration.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; popcorn orders due, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Loeffler’s fall flower design class, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Nov. 16: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Nov. 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; Thanksgiving celebration, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Nov. 18: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
