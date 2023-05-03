Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 8. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, breadstick, applesauce.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, peach crisp.
May 10: Barbecue pork ribette, creamy coleslaw, green beans, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 11: Stuffed chicken breast, baked potato with butter and sour cream, candied carrots, dinner roll, cream pie.
May 12: Stadium hot dog, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominoes, 10 a.m.; identity theft protection speech, 10:30 a.m.
May 10: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; 60-plus self defense class, 1:30 p.m.
May 11: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominoes, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mother’s Day lunch, 11:45 a.m.
May 12: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
May 10: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; vet café: sweet treats and conversation, 10 a.m.
May 11: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day celebration with musical entertainment by Dan Hogan.
May 12: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: make ‘n take May flowers, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 10: Pinochle party.
May 11: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 12: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
May 12: Mother’s Day celebration and hat making project; sub sale order and money due, picked up on May 26.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Bill Walker presents on legal matters, 11:15 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; Active Aging Inc.’s Krista Wiltrout presents on PA MEDI program, 11:30 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 10: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
May 11: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Mother’s Day celebration with Justin Gray entertaining at each seating.
May 12: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
