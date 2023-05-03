Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 8. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, breadstick, applesauce.

Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, peach crisp.

May 10: Barbecue pork ribette, creamy coleslaw, green beans, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.

May 11: Stuffed chicken breast, baked potato with butter and sour cream, candied carrots, dinner roll, cream pie.

May 12: Stadium hot dog, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominoes, 10 a.m.; identity theft protection speech, 10:30 a.m.

May 10: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; 60-plus self defense class, 1:30 p.m.

May 11: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominoes, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Mother’s Day lunch, 11:45 a.m.

May 12: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.

May 10: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; vet café: sweet treats and conversation, 10 a.m.

May 11: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day celebration with musical entertainment by Dan Hogan.

May 12: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: make ‘n take May flowers, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.

Titusville

Monday: Bingo.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.

May 10: Pinochle party.

May 11: Healthy Steps in Motion.

May 12: Bingo.

Canadohta Lake

May 12: Mother’s Day celebration and hat making project; sub sale order and money due, picked up on May 26.

Meadville

Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Bill Walker presents on legal matters, 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; Active Aging Inc.’s Krista Wiltrout presents on PA MEDI program, 11:30 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

May 10: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.

May 11: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Mother’s Day celebration with Justin Gray entertaining at each seating.

May 12: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

