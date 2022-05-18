Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 23. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 25: Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, bean soup with crackers, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 26: Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding.
May 27: Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
May 25: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; bike ride Titusville trail, 9:30 a.m.
May 26: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; chronic disease self-management class, 10:30 a.m.; sub sale fundraiser.
May 27: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; Bob Dylan’s birthday celebration.
May 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.
May 26: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n’ learn, the fish of Pymatuning, 12:15 p.m.
May 27: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Lunch.
May 25: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
May 26: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 27: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.
Canadohta Lake
May 27: Subs.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; sail class, one of eight, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Curbside meals only: no dine-in.
May 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; sail class, two of eight, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; biking at Drake’s Well Park in Titusville, call to sign up, 9:30 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
May 26: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; cake decorating with Brittany from Patty’s Breads and Pastries of Titusville.
May 27: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
