Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 22. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread, applesauce.
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, applesauce.
May 24: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 25: Stuffed pepper with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, pudding.
May 26: Turkey chef salad, vegetables soup, dinner roll, gelatin.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; Trolley Trail hiking with Hayleigh Dersch, 10 a.m.
May 24: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
May 25: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Purple Martin speech with Tami Boylan, 10:30 a.m.
May 26: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Trolley Trail hiking with Hayleigh Dersch, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
May 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; extra special treat day: music by the Conneaut Area Senior High School band and chorus, 11 a.m.; lunch served, noon.
May 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: tour of India presented by Melissa Porter of Wesbury.
May 26: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; craft day: card making.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 24: Pinochle party.
May 25: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 26: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
May 26: Sub sale pickup, 11:15 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Melissa Porter of Wesbury gives a virtual tour of the Golden Temple of India, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; Trolley Trail hiking with Hayleigh Dersch, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 24: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
May 25: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 26: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
