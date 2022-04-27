Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 2. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder with crackers, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, cookie.
May 4: Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
May 5: Mother’s Day meal of chicken parmesan, pasta with sauce, California blend vegetables, tossed salad with tomato and dressing, garlic bread stick, cream pie.
May 6: Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
May 4: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
May 5: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.; Justin Gray, 11:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day dinner.
May 6: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; sack lunch available for curbside pickup, must preregister.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
May 4: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! cardio workout without even knowing it, 10:30 a.m.
May 5: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Mother’s Day/Cinco de Mayo celebration, 10 a.m.
May 6: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 4: Affordable care hearing aids, 10 a.m.; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
May 5: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 6: Lunch.
Canadohta Lake
May 6: Jayme Ferry from Crawford County Drug and Alcohol discusses medication safety, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; Judy Acker from French Creek Valley Conservancy discusses birding, 11 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; veterans committee meeting, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 4: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
May 5: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; Mother’s Day celebration with singer Dan Hogan, noon; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; dance, 7-9 p.m.
May 6: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.