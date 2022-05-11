Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 16. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Crispy chef salad, barley soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crumble.
May 18: Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges.
May 19: Honey garlic pork loin, vegetables rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples, birthday cake.
May 20: Meatball hoagie, parmesan noodles, green beans, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Curbside meals only.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
May 18: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
May 19: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.; chronic disease self-management class, 10:30 a.m.
May 20: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; center closes at 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
May 18: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.
May 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo with Dawn from ProMedica Hospice, 9:30 a.m.
May 20: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft with Rose from Embassy of Park Avenue, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 18: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
May 19: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
May 20: Free massages, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings, 11 a.m.; senior council, 12:45 p.m.; birthday luncheon.
Canadohta Lake
May 20: Internal auction.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Jayme Ferry from Crawford County Drug and Alcohol discusses problem gambling, 11:15 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; money and reservations due for Erie Zoo trip on June 9.
May 18: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; reservations and money due for cake decorating class on May 26.
May 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 20: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.