Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 15. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roasted pork with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie.
Tuesday: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple.
May 17: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 18: Baked cabbage roll casserole, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 19: Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
May 17: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; Titusville biking day with Tami Boylan, 10 a.m.
May 18: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
May 19: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
May 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; biking with Tami Boylan in Titusville, 10 a.m.
May 18: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: wills, POAs and other legal issues presented by Bill Walker, 12:15 p.m.
May 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; hearing and hearing aid check by Affordable Care Hearing, by appointment.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 17: Bingo.
May 18: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 19: Birthday luncheon; senior council.
Canadohta Lake
May 19: Internal auction, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 17: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; biking with Tami Boylan at Drake’s Well, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
May 18: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 19: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
