Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of May 1. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Mango barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread, fresh orange.
Tuesday: Centers closed.
May 3: Southern seafood cake, parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
May 4: Creamy parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.
May 5: Pasta and meatballs, pasta with marinara, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Closed.
May 3: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
May 4: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; maple speech with Jan Woods, 10:30 a.m.
May 5: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; reservations due for Mother’s Day celebration on May 11.
Tuesday: Closed.
May 3: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
May 4: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: prescription drug safety and disposal presented by Crawford County Drug and Alcohol, noon.
May 5: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: Kentucky Derby hats, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: hydration and urinary tract infection prevention presented by Dr. Sonnenberg and a free lunch with advance reservation.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 3: Bingo.
May 4: Healthy Steps in Motion.
May 5: Breakfast; Civil War chat.
Canadohta Lake
May 5: Active Aging Inc.’s Krista Wiltrout presents on PA MEDI program, 10:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; veterans committee meeting, 1 p.m.; reservations and payment due for Mother’s Day celebration on May 11.
Tuesday: Closed: no activities, lunches: dine-in or curbside.
May 3: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
May 4: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
May 5: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.