Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of March 7. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Barbecue chicken thigh, bowtie pasta, tossed salad, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, sliced apples.
March 9: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit.
March 10: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread, sliced pears.
March 11: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, beets, wheat bread, sliced peaches.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
March 9: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle stretching, 1:30 p.m.
March 10: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.
March 11: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; reservations due for St. Patrick’s day: cost is $4.50.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
March 9: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
March 10: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 8:30 a.m.
March 11: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day (call for details), 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
March 9: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
March 10: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
March 11: Breakfast, 9 a.m.; Civil War Coffee Klatch, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
March 11: Internal auction.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home, call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
March 9: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home, call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
March 10: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.
March 11: Lunch.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.