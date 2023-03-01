Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of March 6. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick, mixed fruit.
March 8: Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie.
March 9: Cheese lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, fresh fruit.
March 10: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, beets, wheat bread, sliced peaches.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
March 8: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
March 9: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; CREATE program with Carl, 10:30 a.m.
March 10: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.; sub orders due.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; reservations due for St. Patrick’s Day; sub sale starts taking orders through March 21.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
March 8: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; vet’s café open to vets of all ages, 10 a.m.
March 9: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
March 10: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: origami, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
March 8: Bingo.
March 9: Healthy Steps in Motion.
March 10: Breakfast; Civil War coffee klatch.
Canadohta Lake
March 10: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; Hermitage Health Care’s Gabby will call bingo, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Easter bunny wreath class, 2 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.
March 8: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
March 9: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
March 10: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
