Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of March 28. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, green beans, white bread, sliced peaches.

Tuesday: Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit.

March 23: Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit.

March 24: Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake.

March 25: Seafood mac and cheese, peas and carrots, white bread, mandarin oranges.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; reservations due for Easter dinner on April 7.

March 23: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle stretching, 1:30 p.m.

March 24: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; sub sale fundraiser.

March 25: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch reservations due for March 31 sack lunch.

March 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.

March 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 8:30 a.m.; health and fitness expo, 10:30 a.m.; game day.

March 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; spring flower arranging class; sub sale starts with orders due April 12.

Titusville

Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.

March 23: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

March 24: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.; Kraynak’s shopping trip.

March 25: April Fools' Day.

Canadohta Lake

March 25: April Fools' Day.

Meadville

Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

March 23: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.

March 24: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.

March 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

