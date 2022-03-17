Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of March 28. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, green beans, white bread, sliced peaches.
Tuesday: Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
March 23: Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
March 24: Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, island blend vegetables, strawberry shortcake.
March 25: Seafood mac and cheese, peas and carrots, white bread, mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; reservations due for Easter dinner on April 7.
March 23: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle stretching, 1:30 p.m.
March 24: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; sub sale fundraiser.
March 25: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch reservations due for March 31 sack lunch.
March 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
March 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 8:30 a.m.; health and fitness expo, 10:30 a.m.; game day.
March 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; spring flower arranging class; sub sale starts with orders due April 12.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
March 23: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
March 24: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.; Kraynak’s shopping trip.
March 25: April Fools' Day.
Canadohta Lake
March 25: April Fools' Day.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
March 23: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
March 24: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.
March 25: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.