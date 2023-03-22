Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of March 27. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice.
Tuesday: Barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh orange juice.
March 29: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie.
March 30: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
March 31: Breaded fish sandwich with cheese and lettuce, vegetable soup, garlic noodles, sandwich roll, peaches.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Easter dinner reservations due.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
March 29: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
March 30: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10:30 a.m.
March 31: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Easter dinner reservations due.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
March 29: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
March 30: Subs ready for pickup, 10:30 a.m.; health expo, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
March 31: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: adult coloring, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
March 29: Pinochle party.
March 30: Kraynak’s and Daffin’s trip; Healthy Steps in Motion.
March 31: Big Money Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
March 31: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; making two greeting cards with Natalie Gramley, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; Easter dinner reservations due by 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.
March 29: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; diabetes self-management class, 10 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
March 30: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
March 31: SAIL {span}strength, balance and fitness program{/span}, 9 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
