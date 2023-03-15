Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of March 20. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll, fruited gelatin.
March 22: Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges.
March 23: Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, cookie.
March 24: Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
March 22: Diabetes self-management class, 9 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
March 23: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest-Edinboro student nurses, 10:30 a.m.; sub sale.
March 24: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; sub orders due with payment.
March 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
March 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
March 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: ceramic egg painting, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Sew what; Healthy Steps in Motion.
March 22: Bingo.
March 23: Healthy Steps in Motion.
March 24: Birthday luncheon.
Canadohta Lake
March 24: Easter wreath with Kim Bruce, 9:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Rummage sale drop-off, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 22: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; diabetes self-management class, 9 a.m.
March 23: Rummage sale $1 bag day, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
March 24: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
