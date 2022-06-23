Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of June 27. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Centers closed for all-center picnic.
Wednesday: Salmon patty, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie.
June 30: Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
July 1: Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced pears.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Center closed for all-center picnic at Common Grounds, 10 a.m.
June 29: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle stretching, 1:30 p.m.
June 30: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.
July 1: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Center closed for all-center picnic at Common Grounds.
June 29: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.; Farmer’s Market vouchers, 1:30 p.m.
June 30: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; game day.
July 1: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 29: Big Money Bingo!
June 30: Healthy Steps in Motion.
July 1: Lunch.
Canadohta Lake
July 1: Farmer’s Market voucher distribution, 9:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; reservations due for living photo frame.
Tuesday: Center closed for all-center picnic at Common Grounds.
June 29: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
June 30: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 1: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
