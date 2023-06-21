Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of June 26. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Creamy parmesan pork chop; diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits, cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken cacciatore, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, breadstick, applesauce.
June 28: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, peach crisp.
June 29: Stadium hot dog, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
June 30: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; justice for Lonene Rogers presentation, 10:30 a.m.
June 28: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
June 29: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; sub sale fundraiser.
June 30: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon.
June 28: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
June 29: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; treasure sale, 9 a.m.
June 30: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; treasure sale, 9 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.; reservations due for all-center picnic at Debren Clydesdale Farm in Hartstown.
Titusville
Monday: Affordable Care Hearing Aids; bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 28: Pinochle party.
June 29: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 30: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
June 30: Sub sale pickup, 11:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
June 28: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
June 29: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
June 30: SAIL {span}strength, balance and {/span}{span}fitness{/span}{span} program{/span}, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; reservations due for all-center picnic at Debren Clydesdale Farm, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
