Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of June 20. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread.
Tuesday: Corned beef casserole with diced potatoes, diced carrots, dinner roll, cookie.
June 22: Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
June 23: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder with crackers, sandwich roll, birthday cake.
June 24: Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans, mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
June 22: Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle stretching, 1:30 p.m.
June 23: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.
June 24: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; reservations for all-center picnic due.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: Purple Martins, 11:45 a.m.
June 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: making healthy food choices, 1 p.m.; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 1:30 p.m.
June 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
June 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; nails with Barb.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors; bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 22: Pinochle party.
June 23: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 24: Coffee and doughnuts.
Canadohta Lake
June 24: T-shirt orders and money due; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 9:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; AARP safe driving course, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; all-center picnic reservations due.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
June 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; AARP safe driving course, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
June 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dessert reception, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
June 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; T-shirt orders and money due.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.