Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of June 13. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Beef taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, tortilla chips, pineapple delight.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
June 15: Teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
June 16: Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll, pie.
June 17: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; Purple Martin program, 10:30 a.m.; reservations for all-center picnic due.
June 15: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; bike ride at Ernst Trail, 9:30 a.m.
June 16: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; chronic disease self-management class, 10:30 a.m.; Father’s Day celebration.
June 17: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; hearing/hearing aid checks from Affordable Care hearing, call for appointment.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; nails with Barb, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
June 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; veteran’s café, 10 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 1:30 p.m.
June 16: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; treasure sale set-up, 9 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Father’s Day party, 10:30 a.m.
June 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; treasure sale, 1 p.m.; crafts with Rose from Embassy.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 15: Bingo.
June 16: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 17: Birthday luncheon; free massages; free blood pressure screening; senior council.
Canadohta Lake
June 17: Maggis Schibik runs a wellness book; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 9:30 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; SAIL class seven of eight, 2 p.m.; Farmer’s Market Voucher distribution, 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
June 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; biking at Ernst Trail, 9:30 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL class eight of eight, 2 p.m.
June 16: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Father’s Day celebration, 1 p.m.
June 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
