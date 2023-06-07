Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of June 12. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, pickled diced beets, breadstick, poke cake.
Tuesday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears.
June 14: Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, seasonal fresh fruit, cookie.
June 15: Roast beef with gravy, baked potato with butter and sour cream, garlic green beans, dinner roll with butter, coleslaw, fruit pie.
June 16: Seafood salad, bean soup with crackers, dinner roll, pineapple.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.; self-defense, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; book club discussion, 10:30 a.m.
June 14: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; biking adventure at Presque Isle, 10:30 a.m.
June 15: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Father’s Day luncheon, 11:45 a.m.
June 16: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; reservations due for all-center picnic on June 21.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; nails with Barb, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon.
June 14: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
June 15: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Father’s Day party, 10 a.m.
June 16: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.; sign language class, 12:30 p.m.; craft day: card making.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 14: Pinochle party.
June 15: Healthy Steps in Motion.
June 16: Birthday luncheon; senior council.
Canadohta Lake
June 16: Melissa Porter from Wesbury presents a virtual tour of the Golden Triangle of India, 10:15 a.m.; sub orders and money due.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; reservations for all-center picnic on June 21 due, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; Smiley’s Ice Cream Truck, 12:30 p.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Loeffler’s summer flower design class, 1:30 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
June 14: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.; outdoor club event: biking.
June 15: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Father’s Day celebration.
June 16: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
