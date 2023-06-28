Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of July 3. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Barbecue pork ribette, creamy coleslaw, green beans, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Closed.
July 5: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
July 6: Roasted pork with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie.
July 7: Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Closed.
July 5: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
July 6: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; PA MEDI counseling, 10:30 a.m.
July 7: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; treasure sale: $1 bag day, 9 a.m. to noon.; sub sale starts, payment due with order, $6 each.
Tuesday: Closed.
July 5: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
July 6: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: Pennsylvania black bears presented by Mario Piccirilli, retired Pennsylvania State Game Commission.
July 7: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Closed.
July 5: Bingo.
July 6: Red, White and Blue Salute; live band Encore.
July 7: Breakfast; Civil War Coffee klatch.
Canadohta Lake
July 7: Game day.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; all-center picnic reservation and money due for picnic on July 14.
Tuesday: Closed.
July 5: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
July 6: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 7: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
