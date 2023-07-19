Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of July 24. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
July 26: Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted parmesan redskins, carrots, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
July 27: Chicken parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with sauce, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, mixed fruit.
July 28: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
July 26: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; Cambridge Carnival basket raffle, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 27: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Cambridge Carnival basket raffle, 5 to 9 p.m.
July 28: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.; Cambridge Carnival basket raffle, 5 to 9 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon.
July 26: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
July 27: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: opioids presented by Julia Covert of Crawford County Drug and Alcohol, noon.
July 28: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
July 26: Pinochle party.
July 27: Healthy Steps in Motion.
July 28: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
July 28: Bingo, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 26: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
July 27: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 28: SAIL {span}strength, balance and fitness program{/span}, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
