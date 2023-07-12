Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of July 17. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin.
July 19: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits, seasonal fresh fruit.
July 20: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, birthday cake.
July 21: Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, cookie.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
July 19: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
July 20: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 21: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; kayak adventure at Canadohta Lake, 10 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; music presented by Cindy Legwaila, a licensed music therapist, 9:30 a.m.; deadline to sign up for trip to Linesville fish hatchery and spillway.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; nails with Barb.
July 19: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
July 20: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; subs available for pickup.
July 21: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; craft day: card making with Carol, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors; pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
July 19: Bingo.
July 20: Healthy Steps in Motion.
July 21: Birthday luncheon; Senior Council.
Canadohta Lake
July 21: Kayak picnic at North Inlet at Canadohta Lake.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Kelly Parker, occupational therapist with Meadville Medical Center, presents on fall prevention, energy conservation and energy safety, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 19: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
July 20: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 21: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
• Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
• Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
• Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
• Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
• Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
