Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of July 11. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Glazed ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll, pudding.
July 14: Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce.
July 15: Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, bean soup with crackers, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; AARP Safe Driving Course, 8:30 a.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
July 14: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; bike ride at Lake Wilhelm, 9:30 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.
July 15: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.; Kayak Day at Canadohta Lake.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; chick flick movie, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; sub orders due.
Wednesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.; Senior Farmer’s Market vouchers, 1:30 p.m.
July 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
July 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; nails with Barb, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn, 11:45 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
July 14: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
July 15: Birthday luncheon, senior council, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
July 15: Kayak day and picnic, 9 a.m.; Senior Farmer’s Market voucher distribution, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; living frame project.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Farmer’s Market nutrition vouchers, 2:30 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Kayle Mqesige from Edinboro Manor leading “Family Feud” game, 11:30 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; Farmer’s Market nutrition vouchers, 2:30 p.m.
July 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; biking Lake Wilhelm, 9:30 a.m.; Ryan Messenger from Edward Jones presents social securities, 11 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 1 p.m.; Farmer’s Market nutrition vouchers, 2:30 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
July 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
