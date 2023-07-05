Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of July 10. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple.
Tuesday: Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread, applesauce.
Wednesday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, wheat bread, apple crisp.
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Friday: Closed.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; book club discussion, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: Book sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday: Closed for all-center picnic in Hartstown.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon.
Wednesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.; build your own terrarium, 9:30 a.m.; sub orders due with payment.
Thursday: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: aging in place, presented by Terye Carney of Interim Hospice, noon.
Friday: Closed for all-center picnic in Hartstown.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Wednesday: Pinochle party.
Thursday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Friday: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
Friday: Closed for all-center picnic in Hartstown.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; Meadville City Fire Department presents on fire safety and ambulance services, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Thursday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Friday: Closed for all-center picnic in Hartstown.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
