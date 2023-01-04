Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Jan. 9. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit.

Jan. 11: Liver and onions, whipped potatoes with gravy, coin carrots, wheat bread, pudding.

Jan. 12: Turkey chef salad, vegetables soup, dinner roll, gelatin.

Jan. 13: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, fresh fruit.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; book club, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 11: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 12: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; pretzels and stories with Cambridge Springs Elementary School first-graders, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 13: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lucky squares raffle sales begin; comedy night ticket sales begin for the comedy show on Feb. 11.

Jan. 11: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; vet café, 10 a.m.; center council meeting, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 12: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: Torpedo testing at Pymatuning.

Jan. 13: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch ‘n learn: Older adult protective services.

Titusville

Monday: Pinochle party.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.

Jan. 11: Bingo.

Jan. 12: Healthy Steps in Motion.

Jan. 13: Breakfast and Civil War chat.

Canadohta Lake

Jan. 13: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.

Meadville

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

Jan. 11: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

Jan. 13: SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

