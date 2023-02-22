Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Feb. 27. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll, fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn biscuit, peaches.

March 1: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, pudding.

March 2: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin.

March 3: Vegetables lasagna topped with cream sauce, tossed salad with dressing, garlic breadstick, cherry chip cake with topping.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.

March 1: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.

March 2: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screening, 10:15 a.m.; India program with Melissa, 10:30 a.m.

March 3: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.

March 1: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.

March 2: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.

March 3: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day: upcycled CD coasters $3, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.

Titusville

Monday: Bingo.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.

March 1: Pinochle party.

March 2: Healthy Steps in Motion.

March 3: Bingo.

Canadohta Lake

March 3: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; game day, 10 a.m.

Meadville

Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.

March 1: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.

March 2: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

March 3: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

