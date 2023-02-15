Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Feb. 20. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, cookie.
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Feb. 22: Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Feb. 23: Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with tomato, cornbread and applesauce.
Feb. 24: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, beets, wheat bread, sliced peaches.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; center closes, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Feb. 22: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 23: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Feb. 24: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Feb. 23: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 24: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Affordable Care Hearing Aids, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 22: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 23: Sew What, 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion; 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 24: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.; crafters corner, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
Feb. 24: Sub sale.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Dr. Sonneberg presents on importance of hydration, 11:30 a.m.; lunch sponsored by Embassy of Park Avenue, reservations due by Feb. 16.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.
Feb. 22: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; cake decorating, 6 p.m.
Feb. 23: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: SAIL, 9 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.