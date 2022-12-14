Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Dec. 19. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie.

Tuesday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice.

Dec. 21: Barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh orange.

Dec. 22: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara sauce, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.

Dec. 23: Closed.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.

Dec. 21: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 22: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; reservations for Allegheny College basketball game on Jan. 7 due.

Dec. 23: Closed.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.

Dec. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; reservations for Allegheny College basketball game on Jan. 7 due.

Dec. 23: Closed.

Titusville

Monday: Pinochle party.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.

Dec. 21: Bingo.

Dec. 22: Healthy Steps in Motion.

Dec. 23: Closed.

Canadohta Lake

Dec. 23: Closed.

Meadville

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; baked goods auction; 10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Z-Praise performing through lunch.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

Dec. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; reservations for Allegheny College basketball game on Jan. 7 due.

Dec. 23: Closed.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

