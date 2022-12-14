Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Dec. 19. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread, cookie.
Tuesday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice.
Dec. 21: Barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread, fresh orange.
Dec. 22: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara sauce, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit salad.
Dec. 23: Closed.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Dec. 21: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 22: SAIL exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; reservations for Allegheny College basketball game on Jan. 7 due.
Dec. 23: Closed.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
Dec. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; reservations for Allegheny College basketball game on Jan. 7 due.
Dec. 23: Closed.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Dec. 21: Bingo.
Dec. 22: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Dec. 23: Closed.
Canadohta Lake
Dec. 23: Closed.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; baked goods auction; 10:30 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Z-Praise performing through lunch.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Dec. 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Dec. 22: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; reservations for Allegheny College basketball game on Jan. 7 due.
Dec. 23: Closed.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
