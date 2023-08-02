Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Aug. 7. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread, pudding.
Tuesday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice.
Aug. 9: Mango barbecue chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread, fresh orange.
Aug. 10: Stadium hot dog, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin orange.
Aug. 11: Center closed for the all-center picnic at Canadohta Lake.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; mindful meditation, 10:15 a.m.; book club discussion, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 9: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; fruit and vegetable stand for vouchers only, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; voucher distribution, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Aug. 10: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; fruit and vegetable stand for vouchers only, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; voucher distribution, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; tick presentation, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 11: Center closed for the all-center picnic at Canadohta Lake.
Bair Family Center (Lakeland Valley)
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; fruit and vegetable voucher distribution, 1 p.m.
Aug. 9: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.; café open to VETS, 10 a.m.
Aug. 10: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 11: Center closed for the all-center picnic at Canadohta Lake.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Aug. 9: Pinochle Party.
Aug. 10: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Aug. 11: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
Aug. 11: All-center picnic at Canadohta Lake.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Veteran’s Committee meeting, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Aug. 9: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.
Aug. 10: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Aug. 11: Center closed for the all-center picnic at Canadohta Lake.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
