Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Aug. 28. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, spinach, wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple.
Aug. 30: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, apple crisp.
Aug. 31: Italian goulash, coleslaw, green beans, Italian bread, applesauce.
Sept. 1: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.; reservations and money due for all-center picnic on Sept. 8 at the Carnival Grounds.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Aug. 30: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 31: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; sub sale.
Sept. 1: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Bair Family Center (Lakeland Valley)
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; international lottery day, lottery ticket raffle winner drawn; reservations and money due for all-center picnic on Sept. 8 at the Carnival Grounds.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; tiki bar fundraiser at the Tiki Bar, Conneaut Lake, 4 to 9 p.m.
Aug. 30: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
Aug. 31: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 1: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Aug. 30: Bingo.
Aug. 31: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Sept. 1: Lunch.
Canadohta Lake
Sept. 1: Sub sale pickup.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; reservations and money due for all-center picnic on Sept. 8 at the Carnival Grounds.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Aug. 30: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; blanket project: creating knotted quilts, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.; final payment due for trip to Jamestown, New York.
Aug. 31: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.