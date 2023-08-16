Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Aug. 21. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork ribette, creamy coleslaw, green beans, sandwich roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Aug. 23: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie.
Aug. 24: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
Aug. 25: Cabbage roll casserole, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Aug. 23: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 24: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; climate change presentation, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 25: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Bair Family Center (Lakeland Valley)
Monday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilting/sewing, 9 a.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9:30 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; 500 card party, noon; fruit and vegetable voucher distribution, 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; pinochle for the fun of it, 9 a.m.
Aug. 24: Bingo, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 25: Exercise video, 8:30 a.m.; craft class, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; euchre card party, 12:15 p.m.; kayak days at Canadohta Lake.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
Aug. 23: Pinochle party.
Aug. 24: Affordable Care Hearing Aids.
Aug. 25: Bingo.
Canadohta Lake
Aug. 25: Kayak picnic.
Meadville
Monday: Rummage sale drop-off day, 9 to 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.
Aug. 23: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Rhonda Eck from Gentiva presents on five wishes on advance directives, 11:15 a.m.; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.
Aug. 24: Rummage sale dollar bag day, 9 a.m. to noon; farmer’s market voucher distribution, 2 p.m.
Aug. 25: SAIL fall prevention program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10:30 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.