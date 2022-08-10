Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Aug. 15. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, sliced pears.
Aug. 17: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie.
Aug. 18: Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, birthday cake.
Aug. 19: Fresh egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, tomato soup with crackers, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Aug. 17: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 18: Fitness fun at Carnival Grounds, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; blood pressure screenings, 10:15 a.m.
Aug. 19: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.; kayak day at Canadohta Lake.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Aug. 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; drum it! Cardio workout without even knowing it!, 10:30 a.m.; games in the park, 12:30 p.m.
Aug. 18: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; lunch and learn on personal care home vs. nursing home, noon.
Aug. 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; lunch and learn about vaccines for adults, 11:45 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Titusville Area Senior Citizens Corporation board of directors, 8:30 a.m.; bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Aug. 17: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Aug. 18: Coffee talk, 9 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Aug. 19: Free massages, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screening, 11 a.m.; birthday luncheon, 12:45 p.m.; senior council, 12:45 p.m.
Canadohta Lake
Aug. 19: Kayak day and picnic at the North Inlet, 9 a.m.; orders and money due for sub sale.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; reservation and money due for Lady Kate Erie Boat tour on Aug. 30.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Aug. 17: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Kelly Bianco from Medica Hospice presents Hospice 101, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; SAIL, 1:30 p.m.; yoga, 4 p.m.; wine raffle Aug. 17.
Aug. 18: Center closed for center picnic at Stainbrook Park. classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Aug. 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; SAIL, 9 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; club sub orders and money due, 11 a.m.; kayak day at Canadohta Lake.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
