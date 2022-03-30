Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of April 4. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, mixed fruit.
April 6: Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread, applesauce.
April 7: Easter meal: Chicken cordon bleu, baked potato with sour cream and butter, carrots, coleslaw, dinner roll with butter and fruit pie.
April 8: Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, bean soup with crackers, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
April 6: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
April 7: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.; Easter dinner.
April 8: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
April 6: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; Easter egg dyeing party, 9:30 a.m.
April 7: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Easter party with live music by Justin Gray, 10 a.m.; Easter Egg sale.
April 8: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
April 6: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
April 7: Affordable Care hearing aids, 10 a.m.
April 8: Free massages, 10 a.m.; free blood pressure screenings, 12:45 p.m.; senior council, 12:45 p.m.; birthday luncheon.
Canadohta Lake
April 8: Easter celebration.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
April 6: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
April 7: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.; Easter celebration.
April 8: Exercise machines, starting at 8 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.