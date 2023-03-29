Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of April 3. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, apple crisp.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread, seasonal fresh fruit.

April 5: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin.

April 6: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, pickled beets, coleslaw, dinner roll, angel food cake with strawberries.

April 7: Baked pollock, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun, seasonal fresh fruit.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; Farm to Finish with April, 10:30 a.m.

April 5: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.

April 6: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; Easter lunch (reservations required).

April 7: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; Tricky Tuesday: solve the puzzle, win a prize!

April 5: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.

April 6: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.; Easter party with egg hunt, games, music by the Ad Hoc Low Brass Band, 10 a.m.

April 7: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; craft day: cards with Natalie.

Titusville

Monday: Pinochle party.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.

April 5: Bingo.

April 6: Healthy Steps in Motion.

April 7: Center closed for Good Friday.

Canadohta Lake

April 7: Easter celebration (reservations were due by March 27).

Meadville

Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; veterans committee meeting, 1 p.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

April 5: Diabetes self-management class, 9 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.

April 6: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; Easter celebration (reservations were due March 27).

April 7: SAIL strength, balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

