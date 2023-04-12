Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of April 17. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, pickled diced beets, breadstick, poke cake.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
April 19: Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted parmesan redskins, carrots, sandwich roll, fresh banana.
April 20: Chicken parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with sauce, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, birthday cake.
April 21: Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; living wills/power of attorney with Bill Walkers, 10:30 a.m.
April 19: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; Station Dinner Theatre trip.
April 20: Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; PennWest Edinboro student nurses, 10:30 a.m.
April 21: Euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; center closes early, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; tricky Tuesday: solve the maze — win a prize!
April 19: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; trip to Station Dinner Theatre.
April 20: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
April 21: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; all about me day, by appointment.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
April 19: Affordable Care Hearing Aids; bingo.
April 20: Healthy Steps in Motion.
April 21: Birthday luncheon; free massages; free blood pressure screening; senior council.
Canadohta Lake
April 21: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; Heritage Health Care’s Gabby will call bingo, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: AARP refresher course, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.
April 19: Diabetes Self-Management class, 9 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; Station Dinner Theatre trip.
April 20: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
April 21: SAIL balance and fitness program, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.