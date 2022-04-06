Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of April 11.
Monday: Creamy chicken and waffles, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie.
Tuesday: Barbecued pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple delight.
April 13: Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll, seasonal fresh fruit.
April 14: Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread, birthday cake.
April 15: Creamy vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, mixed fruit.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
April 13: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
April 14: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.; wood carving group, 10 a.m.
April 15: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; hearing/hearing aid checks with Tina from Affordable Care Hearing by appointment only.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; sub orders due.
April 13: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
April 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
April 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; a very TAXing day (tax puzzles and snacks).
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
April 13: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
April 14: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
April 15: Center closed for Good Friday.
Canadohta Lake
April 15: Bingo.
Meadville
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; flower arranging class taught by Loeffler’s of Meadville, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
April 13: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga (via Zoom at the center or at home; call for Zoom login), 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.; flower arranging class taught by Loeffler’s of Meadville, 2 p.m.
April 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.
April 15: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.