Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of April 10. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits, seasonal fresh fruit.
April 12: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice.
April 13: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, white bread, fresh orange.
April 14: Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rummage sale drop-off, 8 a.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
April 12: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
April 13: Rummage sale, 8 a.m..; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
April 14: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; Tricky Tuesday: solve the riddle, win a prize!
April 12: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.
April 13: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.
April 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; craft day: bake ‘n take: homemade pretzels.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.
April 12: Pinochle party.
April 13: Healthy Steps in Motion.
April 14: Breakfast; Civil War coffee klatch.
Canadohta Lake
April 14: Internal auction, 10 a.m.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
April 12: Watercolor painting class art display, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Diabetes Self-Management class, 9 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
April 13: Watercolor painting class art display, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
April 14: Watercolor painting class art display, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; SAIL {span}strength, balance and fitness program{/span}, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.
