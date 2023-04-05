Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of April 10. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.

Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread, seasonal fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits, seasonal fresh fruit.

April 12: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly, apple juice.

April 13: Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, white bread, fresh orange.

April 14: Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.

Cambridge Springs

Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; rummage sale drop-off, 8 a.m.; ukulele group, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.

April 12: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.

April 13: Rummage sale, 8 a.m..; Healthy Steps in Motion exercise class, 9 a.m.; wood carving, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.

April 14: Rummage sale, 8 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.

Lakeland Valley

Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; Tricky Tuesday: solve the riddle, win a prize!

April 12: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.

April 13: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 9:30 a.m.

April 14: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.; craft day: bake ‘n take: homemade pretzels.

Titusville

Monday: Bingo.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion.

April 12: Pinochle party.

April 13: Healthy Steps in Motion.

April 14: Breakfast; Civil War coffee klatch.

Canadohta Lake

April 14: Internal auction, 10 a.m.

Meadville

Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; dance lessons, 2 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

April 12: Watercolor painting class art display, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Diabetes Self-Management class, 9 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga via Zoom, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.

April 13: Watercolor painting class art display, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 10 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.

April 14: Watercolor painting class art display, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; SAIL {span}strength, balance and fitness program{/span}, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.

The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.

For assistance or additional information, call your local center:

Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.

Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.

Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.

Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.

