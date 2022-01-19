Active Aging menu, schedule of activities:
Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Jan. 24. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter, fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Roasted beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit, cinnamon applesauce.
Jan. 26: Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie.
Jan. 27: Crab cake slider, parmesan noodles, baked beans, dinner roll, mandarin oranges.
Jan. 28: Baked ham slice with fruit sauce or raisins, sweet potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread, sliced pears.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Jan. 26: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 27: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.
Jan. 28: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 26: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; center council meeting, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 27: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 8:30 a.m.
Jan. 28: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Jan. 26: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Jan. 27: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Jan. 28: Coffee and doughnuts, 9 a.m.
Canadohta Lake
Jan. 28: Game day: LCR and Farkle.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Jan. 26: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
Jan. 27: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; PALS book club, 10 a.m.; chair fitness,11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.
Jan. 28: Yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.