There’s “no day but today” to live “la vie boheme.”
And there’s no time but this weekend to see “Rent” on the historic Academy Theatre stage.
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which became one of the longest running productions in Broadway history, concludes this weekend at the Academy. Directed by Ted Watts Jr., this production of “Rent” features a live band and cast of local talent. Final performances will take place Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 2.
With velour stripped from the stage, the production is instead curtained by the industrial frame of a New York City neighborhood, a decade into the HIV/AIDS epidemic. “Rent” follows eight friends through a year in their own bohemia. As the group of artists and activists navigate life, love and grief in the shadow of HIV/AIDS in the East Village, they confront their fears and embrace their chosen family — all against a backdrop that truly transports.
The theater’s hardware — its ladders that rise to the high headwalls and the bricks that have listened to every note for more than a century — is unabashedly on display, giving the set its grit and authenticity. With the back wall of the stage completely exposed and the wings wide open, the story of “Rent” spills its tragedy and hope into every corner of the building.
Mark (played by Carson Jones), an aspiring filmmaker, documents the daily struggles of his roommate Roger (Oliver Smith), a musician who is HIV-positive and trying to write one great song before he dies. Mimi (Mary Coulter), a vivacious dancer and drug addict, captures Roger’s heart, but their relationship is plagued by addiction and the looming threat of AIDS. Meanwhile, Maureen (Bella James), Mark’s ex-girlfriend, is a provocative performance artist who stirs up chaos in her wake, especially for her current partner, a no-nonsense lawyer, Joanne (Julia Kemp). The group finds solace and support in Angel (Ryan Dawley), a drag queen with a heart of gold, and Collins (Darrel Whitney), a philosophy professor who is also HIV-positive. Benny (Nathan Irwin), the group’s former roommate and now a landlord, tries to evict them from their apartment building. Through their struggles, friendships, love, and loss, the characters of Rent confront the harsh realities of poverty, addiction, and the AIDS epidemic, while embracing the power of art and community.
The popular score is led by music director Devon Yates (piano), with Ethan Foulk (guitar), Jared Jones (keyboard/guitar), Bob Martin (bass) and Morgan Brace (drums). The production has an infectious energy aided by a dynamic ensemble: Robbie Brown, Janie Cassady, Ashley Gallagher, Lauren Killmeyer, Mitchell King, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Kiersten Marendt, Madison Morgan, Zachary Nowosielski, Arianna Palmiero, Jason Sakal and Benjamin Samples.
Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Theater officials said “Rent” contains adult language and situations and is intended only for mature audiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.