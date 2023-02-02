“Outside it is winter, but in here, it’s so hot!”
Warm up this February at “Cabaret,” presented by the Academy Theatre.
“Cabaret” opens this Friday and runs through Feb. 19.
Kit Kat Girls, a live orchestra, lingerie, glitter and bittersweet love stories will make for a memorable night of theater in downtown Meadville.
Directed by Julia Kemp, “Cabaret” is a jaunt through 1930s Berlin during the cultural boom, and it performs the task of a real cabaret quite well: fun, glitzy, seedy, provocative and a little dark.
“Cabaret” is an iconic Kander and Ebb musical. It premiered in 1966 and became widely popular in 1972 after the premiere of the movie adaptation, directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey.
The story takes place in a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920’s draw to a close. A garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.
Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally’s boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.
Like almost every Kander and Ebb musical, “Cabaret” operates on two levels simultaneously. It raises your spirits through vibrant song and dance routines, like the recognizable numbers “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr” and “Money,” along with the seemingly comical antics of a mischievous cabaret Emcee, while it punches you in the gut through songs with double meanings and a heart-wrenching story. It is both a concept musical (a show in which the story is secondary to a central message or metaphor) and a realistic book show with a central and secondary romantic couple.
The cast of “Cabaret” is filled with talented local actors, starring Ryan Dawley as the Emcee; Madison Morgan as Sally Bowles; Dan Winston as Cliff Bradshaw; Bj Angstadt as Fraulein Schneider; Walt Casher as Herr Schultz; Duncan Prather as Ernst Ludwig; Louis Rich as Max; Maesa Burns, Corrina Coffee, Brenna Thummler, Lauren Hale, Ella Worley and Kalle Armour as the Kit Kat Girls; Austin Kulyk, Vidal Mangal, Robbie Brown and Benjamin Samples as the Kit Kat Boys; and rounded out by the dance ensemble, comprised of Meadow Campbell, Shi Kaplan and Jessie Thorpe.
The show explodes with energy, backed by a terrific orchestra on display on stage, made up of Ashley Mattocks-Rose on keys, Morgan Brace on drums, Christopher Seeley on tuba, Deb Morvay and Kristin Vanderella on reeds, Larry Caplinger on trumpet, Irene Kipp on trombone, Jared Jones on guitar and banjo, and Moe Ferrara on viola.
Cabaret runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday afternoons at 2. There is a special 2 p.m. performance Feb. 11.
Tickets are available at the box office at 275 Chestnut St., by phone at (814) 337-8000, and online at theacademytheatre.org.
Box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Online tickets are discounted from box office prices.
Officials advise that given the dark and risque content, “Cabaret” is intended for mature audiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.