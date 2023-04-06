The historic Academy Theatre will present the final collaboration of Broadway’s greatest dynamic duo, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” Friday through Sunday through May 7.
Winner of five Tony Awards in 1960 (including Best Musical and Best Leading Actress) and five Oscars in 1965, “The Sound of Music” is a musical fit for all ages.
Set in Austria during that country’s annexation by Germany in 1938, the production tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. He is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazis. He and Maria decide on a plan to escape Austria with the children.
“The Sound of Music” was inspired by the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp, “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers,” which chronicles the lives of the family during and after those tumultuous times.
In his directorial debut at the Academy, Erie and Franklin favorite Shawn Clerkin brings “The Sound of Music” to life with the help of Tim Solomon (music director), Eric Zindorf (set design) and over 65 cast members, crew members, set builders, seamstresses and other hard-working volunteers. Renee McNally designed the costumes and Dan Slozat created the lighting design.
The cast includes Aubrey Garrison (as Maria), Richard Kress (Captain Georg von Trapp), Grace Worley (Lisel von Trapp), Adam Reagle (Friedrich von Trapp), Emma Friters (Louisa von Trapp), Trevor Graybill (Kurt von Trapp), Juniper Marr (Brigitta von Trapp), Avery Simmons (Marta von Trapp), Natalie Kress (Gretl von Trapp), Atlee Graybill (Max Detweiler), Leah Hillgrove (Elsa Schrader), Jace DiGiacomo (Rolf Gruber), Cynthia Harding (Mother Abbess), Almitra Clerkin (Sister Berthe), Brin Tefft (Sister Margaretta), Shelly Schuster (Sister Sophia), Brad Schnauber (Franz), Debby McCain (Frau Schmidt) and John Taylor (Herr Zeller).
Shanna Bresee, Crystal Cox, Elaina Graybill, Racheal Graybill, Shi Kaplan, Holly Kressm, Lainey Kress, Vidal Mangal, Debby McCain, Renee McNally, Jakie Russel, Emily Schnauber, Lynne Schnauber, Faith Smith, Ashley Sullivan and Alyssa Whalen comprise the “Nuns Ensemble,” and Arion Knott, Cameron Finck, Tug Roae and Lou Rich fill out the men’s ensemble.
Tickets can be purchased at theacademytheatre.org, by stopping by the box office Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., or calling (814) 337-8000. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices.
