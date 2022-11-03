An Evening of Spirit Connections is coming Friday to the Academy Theatre.
Ever feel like someone you loved or cared about is still watching out for you? Ever wish to perhaps get in touch with the spiritual side in you? Enter the Lily Dale Assembly.
The Lily Dale Spiritualist Assembly holds year-round meetings and provides seminars on topics such as mediumship, spiritualist studies and topics within the subject of the paranormal.
Well-known speakers such as Deepak Chopra, Dr. Wayne Dyer and John Edward have frequently appeared at Lily Dale. This private community halfway between Erie and Buffalo is home to The Marion Skidmore Library, Lily Dale Museum, and also is the location of the headquarters of The National Spiritualist Association of Churches.
Mediums have been helping people get in touch with friends or family members who have passed on since the mid-to late 1800s. Spiritualism continues to be practiced, primarily through various denominational Spiritualist churches in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, over 340 Spiritualist churches and centers open their doors to the public and demonstrations of mediumship are regularly performed.
The registered mediums from the Lily Dale Assembly will be at the Academy Theatre on Friday for an audience group reading. Saturday’s private readings are sold out.
Visit theacademytheatre.org for details on how you can attend the group reading, or call the box office at (814) 337-8000.
