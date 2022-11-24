“Oliver!” is one of the most beloved musicals of all-time.
This musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic won three Tony Awards in 1963 and six Oscars for the film version in 1968 and is hitting the Academy stage this holiday season.
Bringing Dickens’ beloved novel to life, Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” takes audiences on a wild adventure through Victorian England.
Join young, orphaned Oliver Twist as he navigates the London’s underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home, a family and — most importantly — for love.
When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin.
When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver, with tragic results.
With spirited, timeless songs like “As Long as He Needs Me,” “Food, Glorious Food,” and “Where Is Love,” “Oliver!” is a musical classic, and beloved by audiences that span generations.
“Oliver!” at Academy Theatre is directed by Ted Watts Jr. and Anne Conti. It stars Mazzy Smith (Oliver), Jeb Bowser (Artful Dodger), Christopher Seeley (Fagin), Madison Morgan (Nancy), Darrel Whitney (Bill Sykes), Brandon Marzke (Mr. Bumble) and Lauren Killmeyer (Widow Corney), and features 48 additional actors, from children in Fagin’s gang and the workhouse orphanage to adult actors in principal and ensemble roles.
“Oliver!” runs weekends starting Dec. 2 through the final performance on Dec. 18.
Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. with a special Saturday matinee on Dec. 10.
Tickets are available 24/7 online at www.theacademytheatre.org or Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at the box office., 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, or call by phone at (814) 337-8000.
Those ordering tickets online receive a discount off of box office prices.
