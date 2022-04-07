Let’s take a moment and think back to being a kid again when “dreams are born and time is never planned.”
From April 15 to May 8, the Academy Theatre will present one of the most-beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time, “Peter Pan.” Featuring the iconic songs “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Never Never Land,” “Peter Pan” is the perfect show for the child in all of us, for those who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up. This high-flying, Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and has delighted audiences for 60 years.
Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
The Academy production stars Julie Cepec, Maesa Burns, Jace Digiacomo, Trevor Graybill, Bob Martin and many other incredibly talented performers new and old.
Tickets are $22 (adult), $20 (senior citizens) or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
• More information: Call (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.