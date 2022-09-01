Ever wanted to own a piece of the Academy Theatre? In need of a spooky or funny costume for Halloween?
Stop by the Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, today, Friday and Sept. 9 from 2 to 5 p.m., and Sept. 10 (during Second Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the Halloween costume sale.
A wide variety of costumes, wigs and masks are for sale at rock-bottom prices, organizers said.
Individuals can own a piece of the Academy with prices ranging from $10 for deluxe items, $5 for simple costumes and $1 for single items.
All sales final and proceeds benefit the Academy.
